Metro asking public’s help to find missing teen

Las Vegas (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating MALIA HOLMAN.

She might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. MALIA HOLMAN was last seen on 08/10/2019 at approximately 1330 hours near the1400 block of Vegas Valley, Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was last seen wearing PURPLE and PINK pajamas, with BLACK tennis shoes carrying a PURPLE and PINK backpack.

Anyone with information regarding MALIA HOLMAN and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.