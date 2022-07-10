LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After some recent shootings along Fremont Street, the city is increasing security.

This weekend, visitors to the Fremont Street Experience noticed a heavier police presence and metal detectors.

“I think they should put metal detectors and more security. Check ID’s. I love it,” said Francisco Flores, a local resident.

He and his wife, Kendra, said the recent shootings, one of which was deadly, had them on edge.

This week, a curfew for those under 21 was proposed and on Friday metal detectors were installed with the hope it will curb violence.

Kendra said she is happy the city is taking action.

“We come down for little staycations so if it helps keep everything safe and better for everyone — including the tourists — I think it’s a good thing.”

“We established additional security protocols for the special events this weekend and believe the new curfew proposal will be integral to our efforts moving forward,” said Fremont Street Experience President & CEO, Andrew Simon.

Currently, it’s still unclear how security would enforce the possible curfew, but there is already one in place for those under 18 starting at 9 and 10 p.m. depending on the days. Minors are allowed to stay later in the area if they are accompanied by an adult.

“These kids are disrespectful and rowdy. We have to get a hold on it so I do understand that,” said Melachi Mattingly, a local resident.

According to the City of Las Vegas, since 2021 robberies in the downtown area are up by more than 100% and homicides are up by 20%.

“I think I have seen more of a police presence in the last two days down here than ever before,” said local resident Jennifer Leavitt.

It’s still unclear when the proposed under-21 curfew will be enacted.