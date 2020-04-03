Mesquite reports third COVID-19 case, shoppers told to stop unneeded trips

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mesquite reported its third confirmed case on Friday. Mayor Al Litman made the announcement to residents in a video on health.mesquitenv.gov.

“There’s no reason to panic as the confirmed case count grows. However, we can do our part to reduce the spread,” Litman said.

“I have received requests from grocery stores to address the casual shoppers strolling through the aisles. Please only go shopping when necessary.”

The third case was announced just a day after Litman announced the city’s second case.

Litman also encouraged residents to reach out to lenders if they are unable to make payments.

The video offers other suggestions to residents on schools, and to be wary of scams.

If you are a Mesquite resident who has time to contribute your time and service, contact justservemesquite@gmail.com to get involved in helping others.