LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Utah women are facing multiple charges related to a series of vehicle burglaries, including possession of stolen credit cards and possession of stolen property, Mesquite police said.

The two were arrested on the charges Wednesday (Aug. 3) when detectives from the Mesquite Police Department, acting on a tip, were conducting surveillance of a hotel room in the city, according to a news release.

When Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna, Utah, and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake City, both wanted on fugitive warrants, were seen leaving their room, detectives apprehended them, the release said.

Police said their vehicle had a license plate that was reported stolen and the vehicle also contained “property that had been stolen during recent vehicle burglaries” in the Mesquite area.

The recovered items allowed police to close on eight vehicle burglaries, and property was returned to several “rightful owners,” the release said.

Erika Vigil is charged with felony possession of personal identifying information of another, felony possession of a credit card without the owner’s consent and nine misdemeanor counts of possession of stolen property.

Sherri Vigil is charged with two counts of felony possession of personal identifying information of another, two counts of felony possession of a credit card without the owner’s consent and nine misdemeanor counts of possession of stolen property.

Each is being held at the Clark County Detention Center with court dates scheduled for Saturday, and more charges are pending, police said.