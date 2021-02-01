Mesquite police bust check fraud ring after weeklong investigation

From left, Kristoffer Jackson, Mark Pierce, Tyler Cooke-Miles and Veronica Munoz. (Mesquite Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four Mesquite residents face multiple felony charges following their Saturday arrest by Mesquite Police Department officers.

Kristoffer Tabyer Jackson, 34, Mark Anthony Pierce, 32, Tyler Matthew Cooke-Miles, 21, and Veronica Amber Munoz, 32, were arrested after officers uncovered the check fraud ring after a weeklong investigation.

Officers received a report of a fraudulent check that was cashed at a business, and pursued the investigation. they found that several fraudulent checks were manufactured and cashed at multiple locations in Mesquite, according to a news release from the office of Mesquite Chief MaQuade Chesley.

Jackson was charged with two felonies: burglary, possession of a forged instrument, uttering a fictitious check and possession of methamphetamine. Pierce was arrested on three felony charges: burglary, possession of a forged check and felony check passing. Cooke-Miles was charged with felony burglary, possession of a forged instrument, and uttering a fictitious check. Cooke-Miles faces four felony charges: burglary, possession of a forged instrument, uttering a forged check and possession of methamphetamine. Munoz was charged with three felonies: burglary, possession of a forged instrument and uttering a fictitious check.

The suspects were transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas following the arrests.

