Men arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine, prescription drugs

Patrick Kelly is pictured on the left and Lewis Russell is on the right.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Utah men were arrested in Mesquite for allegedly selling methamphetamine and prescription drugs.

According to Mesquite Police Department, officers found approximately 11 grams of meth and more than 60 prescription pills packaged for sale, as well as scales and other drug paraphernalia after they were called by a casino to investigate a suspicious man in the parking lot Thursday, June 25.

Police took 34-year-old Lewis Russell of St. George, Utah into custody after he attempted to run from officers. Patrick Kelly, 36, of Santa Clara, Utah was also arrested.

Both men face charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking and other charges. Russell had a fugitive warrant for his arrest for parole violation.

Due to the felony charges both males were transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.