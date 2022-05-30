LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pinning ceremony was held for veterans across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon at Cactus Valley Retirement resort.

Robert Stein is a U.S. Airforce veteran and was one of many recognized at the Procare Hospice ceremony.

“I guess it’s a recognition of the service that I put in,” Stein said. “There was a long time when veterans weren’t popular. Now they’re being recognized and it’s time to do that.”

Each veteran honored received a congressional certificate during the ceremony. Susie Lee, U.S. Representative was also at the ceremony to honor the veterans in attendance.

“It’s also time for us to hold a place, to recognize those men and women who have been willing to put their lives on the line so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we have,” she tells 8 News Now. “As we live in a country, especially today that has been so divided, it is important that we remember our commitment to upholding our democracy.”

Stein recalls the days when military men and women were not properly thanked for their service.

“A lot of the vets coming off of the airplanes were being spat upon, I’m not sure where the change came from, but I’m glad it did,” he added.