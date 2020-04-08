Melania Trump thanks medical workers in video

Breaking News
WASHINGTON — Melania Trump released a brief video message of appreciation directed to the medical personnel and other front-line responders fighting the virus in the United States.

“It is because of you that the people of America are receiving the care and treatment they need,” the first lady says in the video, which was recorded as she stood outside on a White House balcony.

“We stand united with you and we salute your courageous and compassionate efforts. Our prayers are with all who are fighting this invisible enemy, COVID-19.”

