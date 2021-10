The very successful crime investigation network television drama, CSI is back! CSI: Vegas has returned to where it all started with a new cast, and also with some very welcome familiar faces from the original hit prime-time series. Sherry Swensk chatted with two of this fall’s new stars, Paula Newsome and Mandeep Dhillon. So for a serious topic about the science of solving murders, what did the ladies find to laugh about? Check out their conversation as it takes an interesting turn.