McDonald’s introduces new Snickerdoodle McFlurry for the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McDonald’s has a sweet treat this holiday season! The fast-food chain just released it’s first new seasonal Snickerdoodle McFlurry! It’s the first McFlurry flavor released since 2012.

The cool twist on a classic holiday treat combines McDonald’s craveable, creamy vanilla soft serve with crumbles of sweet cinnamon cookies to evoke the warm feelings of the holiday season.

“We know our customers enjoy the McFlurry year-round, and we wanted to give them a little something special to help celebrate the holidays,” said McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “Our chefs mixed up multiple flavors to ensure we got the recipe just right, with the irresistible combination of Snickerdoodle cookies and our creamy vanilla soft serve.

The Snickerdoodle McFlurry is also available exclusively on McDelivery with Uber Eats from November 11 – 17, making it easy for customers to get the first taste.

“We’re excited to give our customers early access to try the new Snickerdoodle McFlurry from the comfort of their home when they order McDelivery with Uber Eats.”

