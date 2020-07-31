Mayor of Henderson declares National Farmers Market Week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fresh52 Farmers and Artisan Market will join markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 2 through 8.

In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets have been deemed essential allowing Fresh52 to provide healthy and safe nutritious food during the summer months.

National Farmers Market Week 2020 was bestowed with a proclamation from Henderson Mayor Debra March:

This important week coincides with the bountiful harvest of fruits and vegetables grown by our Fresh52 farmers. To commemorate, ‘Picked Today Produce’ will be offering 20% off 11 varieties of sun-ripened tomatoes, including locally grown heirlooms.

Farmers markets serve as vital economic and nutritional anchors in communities across the nation. Here in Las Vegas, farmers markets are integral to our local food system and directly connect community members to makers and growers.

During the pandemic, farmers markets have committed to continue operations for the farmers and families that depend on them — while remaining a safe and essential business.

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based 503(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide.

This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers markets play in the food system as demonstrated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fresh52 Farmers and Artisan Market provide both in-person and virtual markets. The Sunday market is held weekly at the Sansone Park Plaza on Eastern Avenue every Sunday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They are the only farmers market in Southern Nevada that offers local and organic farm-fresh produce that is harvested in the early morning, hours before the market opens, and is brought and sold at the market the same day.

Fresh52 has partnered with Inspirada, the master-planned community in West Henderson, for the last 4 years and is now offering residents and community members the opportunity to shop their favorite market vendors virtually.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, consumers can shop for artisan goods including fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and gourmet specialty items from the comfort of their homes.

“Inspirada is happy to continue hosting the fresh52 Farmers Markets these past 4 years within our community,” said Megan Conklin, Inspirada lifestyle director.

“During this time of hardship, we have moved to a virtual farmers market, and appreciate that fresh52 continues to provide our residents access to fresh local farmers and artisans,” added Conklin.

Stop by this Sunday, August 2nd at the fresh52 Farmers Market at 9480 Eastern Avenue to take advantage of 20% off all sun-ripened tomatoes in celebration of National Farmers Market Week. Fresh52 also accepts Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers.