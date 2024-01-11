LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will present her final State of the City address on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. at City Hall. This will mark the 13th time she has delivered this speech since becoming Mayor.

Goodman has been mayor since 2011 and her final term is expiring this year. Goodman, and her husband, Oscar Goodman, have been a staple in the community for decades. Attorney Oscar Goodman stepped into politics when he became mayor in 1999. Carolyn Goodman ran for the office and won when her husband finished his final term.

Back then the city had just finished developing the Fremont Street Experience and was looking towards other efforts to revitalize the downtown area. Millions of dollars were invested, and the expansion continues today. The latest additions include Symphony Park, the expansion of the Cleveland Clinic, a new museum along with a new hotel, and an expansion of the City Hall plaza.

Carolyn Goodman said all roads lead downtown and her major focus is infrastructure and safety.

“We have work that we are planning on the east side of town with major contributions and grants from the federal government and overall safety we have been working very diligently because no one is going to go somewhere that isn’t safe,” Goodman said. “This cultural center has developed. These great small businesses have become successful in the 18B area called the Arts District and we have all privately owned hotels.”

As for any successors her message is simple. “So many issues that may be forthcoming with a new political leader, I just hope they don’t go back and reinvent whatever we have gone over or spent hours on.”

Goodman will lay out plans for the rest of her term and vision for 2024 and beyond in her address Thursday night which 8 News Now will cover.