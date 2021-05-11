May is mental health awareness month

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Nevada SPCA continuing Pet Food Pantry by appointment
Top Stories
NEW: Nevada reports a steady 5.5% COVID test positivity rate, 470 cases
Biden announces free Uber, Lyft rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites
FCC program for $50 discount on internet service starts Wednesday
AG warns about solar company claiming to be government-affiliated
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
North breezes giving us the feels
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, May 10th
Video
Top Stories
Warm days and oh, so dry!
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, May 7th
Video
Mom Nature celebrating the weekend with more wind
Video
Hot, breezy winds for your Thursday
Video
Sports
Sports
Aces
Aviators
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
NFL Draft
Prep Sports
Podcasts
Raiders
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Knights owner Foley buys expansion Indoor Football League team; will play in Vegas valley
Face-Off with Deryk Engelland: Knights vs. Avs
Video
Playoff picture tightens as Avs come from behind to beat Knights 2-1
Video
Knights’ Fleury nominated for Masterton Trophy
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Inspired Closets wants to help you clean your room
Video
Top Stories
Celebrating American Craft Beer Week with Big Dog Brewery & CraftHaus Brewery
Video
Top Stories
Dr. Devin relieves pain using gentle chiropractic
Video
Weber Law Firm uses a personalized approach to law
Video
Talking IV therapy with Regenerate Medical Concierge
Video
Shop to support foster youth with “This Belongs To___”
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Coping During Covid-19
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
GR8 May Giveaway
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
May is mental health awareness month
News
Posted:
May 11, 2021 / 11:51 AM PDT
/
Updated:
May 11, 2021 / 12:17 PM PDT
May is mental health awareness month
Don't Miss
I-Team: Stopping telemarketing, spam and robocalls
Video
Jamey Walker: A Mother’s Day murder, 40 years after grisly discovery
Video
I-Team Vegas Unsolved: Men who killed grandmother left something behind at crime scene
Video
I-Team: Questions surround plan for first execution in Nevada since 2006
Video
I-Team: Nevada veteran believes toxic burn pits gave him brain, lung cancer
Video
I-Team Vegas Unsolved: Student murdered was not intended target; suspected shooter living in valley
Video
I-Team: Teen, boyfriend accused of murder appear for first time in courtroom, no bail set
Video
Trending Stories
‘We don’t want him to be another story’: Family pleads with public to help search for missing boy
Video
ONLY ON 8: ‘I’m terrified,’ missing boy’s grandmother speaks out
Video
Deposition from former Real Water employee raises questions, company currently under investigation
Video
Dozens of dead bodies found floating in India’s Ganges River
NEW: Nevada reports a steady 5.5% COVID test positivity rate, 470 cases