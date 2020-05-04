Mattel’s Barbie gets in no the ‘May the 4th Be With You’ action with Star Wars-themed fashion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ‘May the 4th be with you,’ and Barbie! Mattel’s most famous fashionista is celebrating the unofficial “Star Wars Day” with the release of four new dolls.

The “Rey” doll is straightforward, offering a more fashion-forward and less combat-ready look than Daisy Ridley’s heroine character embodied in the most recent trilogy. Then there’s also the Chewbacca-inspired Barbie who sports a style appropriately reliant on heaps of faux-fur.

C3PO Barbie is emblazoned in gold to achieve a 70s fabulous look complete with glittering glasses and untamed hair. And last but not least, Barbie’s visit to the dark side takes cues from the classic Stormtrooper’s uniform, replacing body armor with a tapered dress and that bulky helmet with a trendy bob hairdo.

This isn’t the first time Barbie has visited the far, far away galaxy.

Mattel’s “Star Wars” dolls last year included versions of Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and R2D2.

So far, Ken hasn’t gotten the rebel or imperial treatment.