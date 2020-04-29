Mattel honors front line workers with special edition of hero toys

News

by: CBS

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) — Mattel announced a special edition ‘Thank You Heroes’ collection. The toy figures are for more than just playing, they’ll also help essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The collection includes 16 action figures — four each of doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers in varying genders and skin tones — and a five-figure set of Little People Community Champions from Fisher-Price with a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker, according to an online release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories