Mattel honors front line workers with special edition of hero toys

(CBS) — Mattel announced a special edition ‘Thank You Heroes’ collection. The toy figures are for more than just playing, they’ll also help essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The collection includes 16 action figures — four each of doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers in varying genders and skin tones — and a five-figure set of Little People Community Champions from Fisher-Price with a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker, according to an online release.