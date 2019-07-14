Massive power outage reported in New York City

Parts of New York City went dark Saturday in a massive power outage that affected thousands of people. CBS News has learned the power outage was caused by a transformer fire.

An early outage map by the city’s utility company, Con Edison, showed over 27,000 without power. Con Edison had not yet responded to calls for comment.

The New York City transit system said it was working with Con Ed to restore power in affected subway stations. Photos of darkened subway stations were being shared on social media.

The Fire Department of New York said it was responding to multiple calls of people stuck in elevators.

The CBS Broadcast Center was affected and turned to generator power.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.