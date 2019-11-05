Maryland Police: Man stabbed during altercation over Popeye’s chicken sandwich

OXON HILL, Maryland (CNN) — Police say a man was stabbed to death Monday night at a Popeye’s restaurant in Maryland.

CNN affiliate WJLA says it happened during an altercation, apparently involving the restaurant’s popular chicken sandwich. The sandwich recently returned to the menu.

An argument between two men started inside the Popeye’s in Oxon Hill, Maryland, reportedly while the victim was in line for the sandwich. The altercation moved out into the street, where the victim was fatally stabbed.

The suspect has not been arrested.