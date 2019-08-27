Mary Poppins, Moana part of Walt Disney World’s historic transformation of Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. (KLAS) — If you’re thinking of planning a trip to Walt Disney World, we’ve got great news for you. Disney announced a massive undertaking at Epcot during D23 Expo 2019, described as the “biggest transformation of any Disney park in history.”

The overhaul will bring myriad new and immersive experiences to guests, from an attraction inspired by Mary Poppins to a pavilion brimming with adventures involving Marvel’s famous Guardians of the Galaxy.

Disney says the park will be unified through four neighborhoods: World Showcase, World Celebration, World Nature and World Discovery. To top it all off, the largest nighttime spectacular show will debut in 2020, dubbed “HarmonioUS”.

Concept art for Epcot’s new “HarmonioUS” nighttime spectacular. (Disney)

Some of the highlights from the announcement include several beloved Disney characters. Mary Poppins will bring her iconic cheer to World Showcase’s United Kingdom Pavilion, guests can join Remy of Ratatouille on a fun adventure through the Paris Pavilion. Finally, Moana’s friend the ocean will teach guests all about the importance of the natural water cycle in World Nature.

Guests will step in time with Mary Poppins down Cherry Tree Lane in the United Kingdom Pavilion. (Disney)

New shows will also debut, including:

Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along: France Pavilion, January 2020

Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360: Canada Pavilion, January 2020

Wondrous China: China Pavilion

New culinary experiences include:

La Crêperie de Paris: France Pavilion, Summer 2020

Space 220: Mission: SPACE Pavilion

The Guardians of the Galaxy are bringing innovation to the scene, becoming the first-ever “other-world” showcase pavilion. Guests can look forward to one of the most exciting features yet: a storytelling coaster that includes the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster.

Concept art for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot. (Disney/Marvel)

Epcot is Walt Disney World’s second-oldest theme park, first opening its doors on October 1, 1982. Disney fans everywhere are excited for the changes to come.

If you’re itching to make a trip before new experiences begin to open, you can catch a glimpse of what they’ll look like when Walt Disney Imagineering presents the Epcot Experience beginning on October 1, 2019.