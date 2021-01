LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Describing her presence as "a legitimate security concern," U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) is calling for the removal of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from Congress.

In a Friday statement from Washington, D.C., Titus said, “I did not make this decision lightly. In my 10 years of public service in the U.S. House of Representatives, I have never called for the removal of anyone from Congress. This time is different.”