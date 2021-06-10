Marchessault postgame brought team humor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – With the Golden Knights looking to close out the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 T-Mobile Arena, this matchup could be the best two teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Knights have won three straight riding Jonathan Marchessault’s hat trick, which is his first ever in postseason play. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ the 3-goal game came at a great time in a pivotal Game 5. Marchessault, along with Reilly Smith and William Karlsson, are the driving force behind the team’s offensive production.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.