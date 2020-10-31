Mankind’s Uncontrollable Nature: The Legend of the Rougarou

GULLIVER, Mich. (WJMN) - On the shores of Lake Michigan, sits Seul Choix Pointe Lighthouse. The lighthouse has been in operation since 1895, and it's the only active light left on the lake. But, behind its walls holds the stories of its rich history…and its friendly spirits.

Marilyn Fischer has been the president of the Gulliver Historical Society for over thirty years, which has given her plenty of opportunities to have her own encounters with the five spirits that still occupy the lighthouse.