LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect accused of stealing a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot with two young children inside and leading police on a chase is facing numerous charges.
Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, was booked into North Las Vegas Community Corrections Center Monday night following a police chase that ended with a crash and Estrada attempting to flee on foot, North Las Vegas police said.
Police received a report around 8:25 p.m. about a vehicle stolen from a convenience store parking lot in the 4700 block of Cheyenne Avenue near Decatur Boulevard and that two young children were inside the vehicle.
A North Las Vegas traffic officer spotted the vehicle getting onto I-15 from Cheyenne and began a pursuit, police said. At the time, it was unknown whether the children or mother were still in the vehicle. Estrada crashed into another vehicle near I-15 and Charleston Boulevard and then attempted to run away from the scene but officers were able to take him into custody.
Officers learned the children had been released by Estrada on Decatur before he was spotted by the traffic officer.
Estrada is facing the following charges:
- First degree child abuse/neglect (2 counts)
- Second degree kidnapping (2 counts)
- Grand larceny of motor vehicle
- Reckless driving
- Driver disobeying peace officer/endangering others
- Duty to stop at scene of accident
- Drivers license suspended
- Failure to wear safety belt/shoulder harness
Estrada was transported to the hospital to be checked and then was booked into the corrections center.