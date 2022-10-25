LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect accused of stealing a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot with two young children inside and leading police on a chase is facing numerous charges.

Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, was booked into North Las Vegas Community Corrections Center Monday night following a police chase that ended with a crash and Estrada attempting to flee on foot, North Las Vegas police said.

Police received a report around 8:25 p.m. about a vehicle stolen from a convenience store parking lot in the 4700 block of Cheyenne Avenue near Decatur Boulevard and that two young children were inside the vehicle.

A North Las Vegas traffic officer spotted the vehicle getting onto I-15 from Cheyenne and began a pursuit, police said. At the time, it was unknown whether the children or mother were still in the vehicle. Estrada crashed into another vehicle near I-15 and Charleston Boulevard and then attempted to run away from the scene but officers were able to take him into custody.

NLVPD said Anthony Estrada crashed following a police pursuit. (Credit: NLVPD)

Officers learned the children had been released by Estrada on Decatur before he was spotted by the traffic officer.

Estrada is facing the following charges:

First degree child abuse/neglect (2 counts)

Second degree kidnapping (2 counts)

Grand larceny of motor vehicle

Reckless driving

Driver disobeying peace officer/endangering others

Duty to stop at scene of accident

Drivers license suspended

Failure to wear safety belt/shoulder harness

Estrada was transported to the hospital to be checked and then was booked into the corrections center.