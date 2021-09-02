Man with over 50 outstanding warrants arrested after driving into 2 homes

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man with over 50 outstanding warrants was arrested this week in North Carolina after driving into two homes.

On Sunday, a deputy saw a vehicle sitting in a lane near I-40 West in Burlington that didn’t move when the light turned green. The driver, later identified as Jaren Jamar Hopkins-Benton, appeared to be unconscious, and sheriff’s deputies and Burlington police officers tried to rouse him.

When the driver woke up, he reversed the car and started driving at “a high rate of speed,” police said.

When officers caught up with the car, it was on fire. The suspect had crashed into two homes before stopping, police said. The driver was taken to the hospital.



Hopkins-Benton was found to have 57 outstanding warrants from various law enforcement agencies. He was charged with felony speeding, fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license and two counts of injury to property.