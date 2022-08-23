LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The man accused of causing a violent car chase throughout Las Vegas that left one officer injured, refused to show up to his initial court appearance, according to court documents.

Metro police said that on Aug. 11, Justin Venegas was involved in a carjacking, with two subsequent failed attempts, that had Las Vegas police chasing him throughout the streets of Las Vegas, causing multiple road closures in the process.

Several officers fired upon Venegas in an attempt to stop him but were ultimately unsuccessful. The event culminated with Venegas intentionally ramming the stolen vehicle he was driving into a Metro K9 officer’s vehicle, injuring the officer and the police dog inside it, Metro said.

Justin Venegas (LVMPD)

Venegas slams into officer vehicle (LVMPD)

LVMPD officer attempts to stop Venegas (LVMPD)

According to court documents, Venegas now faces 16 charges, including six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, three counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon with the victim being a first responder, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, and more.

Per court documents, Venegas’ initial appearance is now on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and he will be transported there ‘by means necessary’ and ‘with force if necessary.’