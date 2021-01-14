Man suspected in May 2020 riot in downtown Reno arrested

RENO, Nev. – Investigators with the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested a 28-year-old man for his alleged part in a big riot that happened in Reno last year.

Law enforcement officials say Ekepati Niko Taua was one of the suspected rioters during the downtown riot that occurred on May 30, 2020. Taua was also arrested back in June 2020 for charges of Assaulting a Police Officer and Destruction of Property, but he was later released on bond.

In September 2020, Taua removed his ankle monitor and ran. He was just captured in the Northwest part of Reno. Taua was taken into custody and booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility.