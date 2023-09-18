LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 76-year-old man became the 100th traffic-related fatality for 2023 when he was struck by a vehicle Sunday night while attempting to cross Las Vegas Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the man was hit when he crossed Las Vegas Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk and was struck by a pickup truck. The man, whose identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, an 18-year-old, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Metro said he did not show any signs of impairment.