Man shot, killed in overnight robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in northwest Las Vegas overnight, according to Metro Police. The gunman got away and remains on the run.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday night on Thom Blvd., near Rancho and Cheyenne. Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said a man and woman were sitting inside a car when another man approached with a gun. The male victim got out of the car and tried to fight back, but was shot multiple times during the struggle, said Lt. Spencer. The victim was taken to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman inside the car was not hurt, but was emotionally shaken up, according to Lt. Spencer.

Police could not immediately provide a detailed description of the gunman. Officers interviewed the female victim and searched the neighborhood for surveillance cameras that might have caught the robbery, fight, or killer.

The name of the victim was not released, pending next of kin notification.