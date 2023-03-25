LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hard Rock Lake Tahoe and U.S. 50 in Stateline were temporarily closed for several hours Saturday as law enforcement agencies chased suspects in a deadly shooting at the Northern Nevada hotel-casino.

Omar Reyes Garcia, 32, of South Lake Tahoe, California, was shot at one of the hotel-casino’s bars at about 8 a.m. and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said during a news conference livestreamed on the department’s Facebook page.

Coverley said security footage from the hotel-casino led law enforcement to two suspects, Edgar Julian Delgado, 24, and Savannah Racquel Tautaupale, 26, each of Santa Cruz, California.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies respond Saturday morning to the Hard Rock Lake Tahoe on a call of a shooting. (KTXL/Sacramento)

Each was arrested — Delgado on a charge of open murder and Tautaupale on DUI drugs and/or alcohol.

Delgado was caught by the El Dorado County (California) Sheriff’s Office, and Tautaupale was detained by the California Highway Patrol, Coverley said. They were being held by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

State Police said it closed U.S. 50 in Stateline in both directions during an investigation of a shooting early Saturday at the Hard Rock Lake Tahoe. The hotel-casino also said it was closed for several hours because of the shooting. It reopened at about 12:30 p.m., according to a Tweet.

Garcia, Delgado and Tautaupale met at a hotel-casino bar about 2 a.m. with an argument beginning shortly before Garcia was shot, Coverley said. Deputies from his department got to the hotel-casino at 8:11 a.m.

On its Twitter feed, Nevada State Police said shortly after 10 a.m. that U.S. 50 was closed in both directions at the hotel-casino. Police tweeted at about 12:30 p.m. that the highway had reopened.

Coverley thanked several neighboring agencies for their assistance in the investigation, including the Nevada State Police.

The hotel-casino also said it had reopened in a tweet at about 12:30 p.m. The tweet also thanked Coverley’s office and “other law enforcement agencies who skillfully handled the challenge and kept all guests and team members safe.”