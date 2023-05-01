LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a man was killed by his roommate during a fight regarding drugs in west Las Vegas Sunday.

On Sunday at about 6:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Bannock Way, where they found a man who had been shot. Emergency medical technicians transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigators say they discovered that the man had been in a dispute with his roommate over narcotics, during which the man was shot. The roommate was identified as John Rao, 63.

Police took Rao into custody, and he was taken to the Clark County Detention Center. Rao faces a charge of open murder. The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or via email. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is available at (702) 385-5555 or online via their website.