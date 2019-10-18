Man sentenced to 15 years for DUI crash that killed husband, wife

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henry Aparicio told the court he was sorry for a crash that left two people dead in May 2018.

“I feel so much guilt. I killed two young, happy loving people,” he said during his Friday morning sentencing at Clark County District Court. He was sentenced from 15 to 44 years in prison.

Damaso Puente, 39 and his wife, Christa Puente, 33, were killed when their vehicle, which was stopped at a red light at Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue, was rear-ended by Aparicio. According to the prosecutor, Aparicio’s blood alcohol level was .32 and he was traveling at 100 mph.

Aparicio was slated to go to trial in August but took a plea deal before it started. He was convicted on two counts of DUI causing death and reckless driving.