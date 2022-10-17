LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man has been sentenced to six to 15 years in prison after sending death threats to multiple Nevada elected officials.

Matthew Carter was found guilty in September of three counts of aggravated stalking, a category B felony, and one count of misdemeanor harassment, according to the office of the attorney general.

Carter sent multiple racist and threatening messages to U.S Attorney Jason Frierson, State Treasurer Zach Conine, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s Chief of Staff Yvanna Cancela, Assemblyman Steve Yeager, Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen, and Assemblywoman Brittney Miller leading up to and following the 2020 general election.

His messages included “support for ongoing, demonstrably false conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen,” according to the office of the attorney general.

His threats contained “reprehensible” language and included racial slurs and references toward lynching. He also cited the passage of expanded mail-in voting ahead of the election as a reason for his promised violence toward elected officials, the office of the attorney general said.

“Carter’s actions were repugnant and beyond the pale, and my office will never tolerate such

behavior,” Attorney General Ford said. “Political disagreement is not an excuse for harassment or

threatening the lives of elected officials. We must be better than this. As long as I am attorney

general, my office will prosecute actions such as this to the fullest extent of the law.”

Carter received a sentence of two to five years for each felony, which will be served consecutively along with a six-month concurrent sentence for the misdemeanor.

The sentence was handed down on Wednesday, Oct. 12 by Judge Egan Walker with the Second Judicial District Court, department seven.