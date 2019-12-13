Man scares, harasses 8-year-old after hacking into ring camera in child’s room

MEMPHIS (CNN) — A Mississippi mom thought she was installing something that would help her keep a watchful eye on her children.

But it turns out her Ring camera allowed someone else to eavesdrop on her family and see right into her 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

Ashley Lemay now has a warning for others turning to the technology for peace of mind.

“I did a lot of research on these before I got it,” Lemay said. “I really felt like it was safe.”

The camera was supposed to add a level of protection, a way for Lemay to keep an eye on her three daughters while she worked her overnight nurse’s shifts.

The Ring camera was a black Friday deal and came with a recommendation from another mom. However, four days after the camera went up, 8-year-old Alyssa heard something strange coming from her room.

“At first what happened, I was in the hallway with my sisters, and I heard some music, so I came upstairs, and I hear some banging noise, and I was like ‘who is that,'” Alyssa said.

Playing back the ring video recording, Alyssa’s parents heard “I’m Santa Claus, don’t you want to be my best friend,” as Alyssa searched for the source of the noise.

Lemay’s husband was home at the time watching the girls as she ran a quick errand. The mysterious voice taunted her 8-year-old with music and encouraged destructive behavior before her dad came in the room ending the terror.

“They could watch them sleeping, changing, they could have watched a lot of things,” Lemay said. Honestly, my gut, it makes me either feel like somebody who knows us or somebody who is very close by.”

The camera now sits on the counter disconnected, waiting to be returned.

Ring is investigating the situation, but told the Lemay’s safety and security of users is their top concern.