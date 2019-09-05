Man parks car in kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Here’s a question: How far would you go to protect your car? That is the magical question that has all of us scratching our heads. Especially, considering the thing you’re trying to protect it from is a Category 3 hurricane.

One man in Jacksonville, Florida took drastic measures to make sure his Smart car stayed intact. Video shows Patrick Eldridge trying to hide his car from Hurricane Dorian by parking it in his kitchen.

Eldridge told his wife he was afraid his “car would blow away.”