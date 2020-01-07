Man loses 165 pounds to join U.S. Army

A Florida father of two wanted to join the military but one thing stood in his way — his weight.

Christian Montijo, 28, is ready to serve in the U.S. Army after losing more than 165 pounds.

“I started meal prepping and drinking water and cutting the sodas and cooking at home on Sundays for the whole week,” he said.

Once Montijo started noticing the difference in his body, he went to the recruiting station in Kissimmee — and even then — he still had 30 more pounds to lose. And he didn’t give up.

“You don’t gain weight 100 pounds in a week or in a month – it’s over time so the same way that it takes time for you to gain weight it’s going to take time to lose the weight.”

He’s now headed to South Carolina for training.