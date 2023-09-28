LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning just north of Las Vegas. Traffic is being diverted off of U.S. 95. at Snow Mountain.

The crash was reported around 3:47 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 and Snow Mountain, about a mile north of the exit to Kyle Canyon.

Trooper Ashley Wellman said it was determined an Infinity SUV was traveling in the far left travel lane and left that lane traveling into the dirt median where it struck a bridge support.

The driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.