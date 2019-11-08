Man ‘high as a kite’ after ordering sweet tea from McDonald’s

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo a sign is displayed outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s is introducing a new training program for its U.S. employees after dozens of workers complained about sexual harassment. The Chicago-based company said Wednesday, Aug. 28, that its franchisees have committed to provide the training to 850,000 employees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Picture this: You drive to McDonald’s — you order a sweet tea, but after sipping on it for a while, you start to feel “high as a kite!” According to one South Carolina man, that is exactly what happened to him.

According to the Island Packet, Parrish Brown, 24, was in the drive-thru at a McDonald’s on Hilton Head Island, SC., when he asked for a sweet tea with “extra lemon,” which seemed totally normal at the time. But looking back at the situation, Brown sad the employee taking his order paused before reconfirming with the question, “Extra lemon?”

The 24-year-old said he now believes that the phrase was a euphemism for the multiple bags of marijuana police later found inside his cup.

Brown, who had never smoked marijuana a day in his life, was totally baffled by what was happening as he called 9-1-1. What he was feeling was completely foreign to him.

“I have never had weed a day in my life, so immediately after I started drinking it, I started to feel weird, and it didn’t taste like something I recognized,” Brown said.

Brown was driving to work as he drank the tea that he described as having a weird taste, so by the time he made it to his job, he was unintentionally floating on cloud 9.

“I was high and panicking, and at work, so I called my dad,” Brown told the Island Packet. “I didn’t want to get in trouble for this.”

Brown said he also had a difficult call with an operator who he said originally did not believe his story.

Officers eventually came and examined the drink, finding three bags of marijuana inside, the Huffington Post said.

“I kept being like ‘I swear, there is weed in my sweet tea!'” he told the newspaper. “The officer asked me why I drank it and I was like, ‘Well, I was thirsty!'”

Brown said he believes he punctured the bags open with his straw, causing the drug to mix in with his tea.

Nothing was wrong with his food, though. Brown said his meal, which included chicken nuggets and a cheeseburger, was just fine.