LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Feb. 26, an unidentified man was found dead inside of an apartment.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to a call of an unresponsive man inside an apartment on the 5000 block of Madre Mesa Drive. The man reportedly had a gunshot wound.

In connection with the man’s death, Larry Underwood, a 46-year-old male was arrested and is awaiting trial.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the victim’s identity and the exact cause of death.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.