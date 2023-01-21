LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Saturday around 5:35 a.m., police received a report of an unresponsive man sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the 200 block of south 9th Street near Carson Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com