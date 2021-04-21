Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning by a Pasquotank County deputy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

There are few details at this time, but the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. while deputies served a search warrant in the 400 block of Perry Street, off Roanoke Avenue.

The man, whose family members identified as 40-year-old Andrew Brown Jr., got into his car and started to drive away, witnesses say. That’s when shots were fired by the deputy. Neighbors say they heard anywhere from six to eight shots.

We’re told the man was shot in his car. ⁦⁦@WAVY_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/CmeNiYVKFh — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 21, 2021

His family says Brown did not carry a gun and didn’t hurt anyone. He was the father of 10 children.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the investigation.

Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and other Pasquotank County officials held a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on the incident.

During the press briefing, District Attorney Andrew Womble said that they want “accurate answers, not fast answers.”

A crowd gathered in the area Wednesday afternoon to mourn Brown, protest the shooting and document the scene.

Police formed a line blocking the area where Brown was killed. His body was placed under a blue tent, and it was still there as of 12:30 p.m., hours after the shooting.

The community spent Wednesday demanding answers about the shooting.

Things are very tense here in Elizabeth City. Lots of emotions. Deputies were serving a search warrant. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/JITfoWYuT7 — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 21, 2021

“Why? I mean, we want to know why would they not take the proper procedures in dealing with this instead of opening fire to an unarmed man,” said Ebony Hockaday, a family friend.

“God knows what happened. God knows who did it,” said Brown’s aunt, Martha McCullen.

An emergency Elizabeth City Council meeting was scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. WAVY spoke with District Attorney Andrew Womble, who said he is calling for a thorough investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

In September, the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of the county’s first 33 body-worn cameras for deputies. It’s unclear if deputies have been issued the cameras yet.

“If the body cameras were on that information needs to be disseminated as quickly as possible in order to make sure justice is served,” said Keith Rivers, the president of the Pasquotank NAACP.

Rivers emphasized how the situation was intense and said law enforcement after the shooting acted like they were in “riot mode.”

“The sheriff has not spoken to anyone out here … this is not the Elizabeth City Police Department, this is the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department,” Rivers said. “The sheriff needs to address these people. The sheriff needs to talk to community leaders to let us know what is going on so that we can be a part of this process.”

The community said Wednesday’s shooting was just another example of law enforcement ending the life of a Black man. They say they’re tired of hearing it.

“It’s one thing when you sit home and you hear about what’s going on abroad, but to have a situation with an officer-involved shooting where there’s limited details, we need answers,” said Darius Horton, Elizabeth City Council member.

BELOW: At 3:30 p.m., Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II held a press conference to provide updates on the incident. You can watch the briefing below.