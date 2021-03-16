Man faces several charges in North Las Vegas murder case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing six charges including murder for a homicide that happened in early February in North Las Vegas.

Dean Coleman was arrested in connection to the murder that occured at the 1600 block of Davis Place near Owens Avenue and Main Street.

He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on the following charges.

1 Felony Count: Open murder with deadly weapon

2 Felony Counts: Attempt murder with deadly weapon

1 Felony Count: Conspiracy to commit murder with deadly weapon

2 Felony Counts: Battery with deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm (Felony)

2 Felony Counts: Assault with deadly weapon

2 Felony Counts: Discharge gun at/into occupied structure/vehicle/craft

The investigation is still open and police are not releasing an additional details at this time.