LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 24-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of a man whose body was found in an alley in central Las Vegas, according to police records.

Henry Sorto is facing a charge of open murder in that death.

Henry Sorto faces an open murder charge for a Sept. 3 homicide. (LVMPD)

The victim, who had been shot, was discovered on Sunday night, Sept. 3, 2023, near apartments on Sherwood Street, near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Sorto is due to make an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday, Sept. 22.