MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police are looking for a man who they say disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole several televisions in Tennessee.

The burglary happened at a Walmart in Whitehaven on Feb. 28.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a man wearing a blue Walmart smock walked into the stock area of the store and took multiple large TVs out of the business through the rear dock door.

Surveillance video released by police shows the man dragging a TV out of the store and a female driver loading the merchandise in a blue mid-2000 model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The suspects’ vehicle is a blue mid-2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee (Photos provided by MPD)

The suspects left and came back shortly after to load more TVs into the car, then left the store.

No arrest has been made, but the investigation is ongoing.