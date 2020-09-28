Man critically injured in Las Vegas Strip shooting Sunday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting late Sunday night on the Las Vegas Strip that left a man critically injured.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on a sidewalk between The LINQ and Flamingo hotels in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to Metro Police, the victim got into a fight with five to 10 other males when one of them fired a shot at the victim hitting him in the upper torso.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police believe the people involved in the shooting took off running northbound on the Strip.

“I’m staying at the Flamingo on the fourth floor with a couple of friends. I came downstairs and there were police. They said no one could get in,” said Nino Alivegic. “they told me there was another shooting just down the street from here.”

This shooting is the latest in a recent string of violence on or around the Las Vegas Strip.

“Overall throughout America, the world is getting more violent in general. So, it’s not surprising that you see this more in public areas there’s a lot of hateful people out there,” said Aiden Shank, visiting from Milwaukee.

On Saturday, a drive-by shooting at the Stage Door bar left three people wounded. That’s on Flamingo, just behind the Cromwell. All three people shot are expected to survive.