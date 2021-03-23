Man charged with ramming police cars, driving against traffic on I-15, Owens before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 26-year-old Las Vegas man who drove the wrong way on Interstate 15 faces multiple charges, and reportedly told officers he didn’t care if anyone got hurt.

Javonn Ricky Caver was arrested following attempts to elude police on March 19. He faces charges of assault on a police officer after ramming two police cars, and endangerment charges for driving against traffic on a southbound section of I-15 from Lake Mead Boulevard to Cheyenne Avenue at about 4 p.m.

Caver also drove a stolen Toyota Rav4 against traffic at speeds over 100 mph on Owens Avenue, police said.

After his arrest, he told police he had not been sleeping since a lifelong friend was killed early in 2021. “That, and the fact his brother was arrested for murder is the reason he wanted to get into high speed chases with officers,” according to an arrest report.

He said if anyone got hurt, it was their own fault for not getting out of his way, Caver told police.

Police indicated he had rammed a North Las Vegas police car the previous night.

When Metro police tried to stop Caver on March 19 in the area of H Street and Curran Way, a detective recognized him from previous encounters. Officers tried to convince Caver to give up, but he responded with profanities and said, “Y’all going to have to chase me.”

“Caver then began doing circles in his car in traffic while screaming” at police, according to the arrest report. Then he drove northbound on H Street before returning to the intersection and ramming the passenger side of a Metro patrol car while an officer was inside.

He left the area and Metro tracked him from a helicopter until they lost sight of him in the area of I-15 and Charleston Boulevard.

The vehicle was spotted again at about 6:20 p.m. at a gas station at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Owens.

Cavers led police on another chase.

“A second pursuit was initiated which exceeded speeds of 100 mph. Caver drove on and off the freeway on multiple occasions in the shoulder of the road, not the roadway,” according to police.

Police used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) to disable the vehicle downtown at 13th Street and Ogden Avenue.

Charges against Caver include: