LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being arrested for murder, a Las Vegas man told investigators he shot at a man but he didn’t think he hit him and then when asked where the gun was, he told police he lost it, according to the arrest report.

Henry Sorto, 24, is accused of killing Don Tisby on Sept. 3 in an alley on Sherwood Street, near Sahara Avenue, east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police were able to secure video from the night of the shooting that showed a white Toyota Tacoma pulling up next to Tisby and the two men exchanging words. Police documents said the video shows Tisby running away from the vehicle at which time police believe he was shot.

“At no point in the video do we see Tisby with a firearm or act like he has a firearm,” the report stated.

Detectives were able to locate Sorto by tracking the Toyota Tacoma’s movements on the night of the shooting by using cameras and license plate technology that led them to a particular street then used a Google street view image and saw the Tacoma at an address belonging to Sorto, who had a prior history of shooting at a stop sign. Sorto was taken into custody, the report said.

Documents stated Sorto initially denied being in the area of the shooting but after detectives revealed some evidence in the case to him, he said he wanted to explain what happened.

He said he was rolling a “blunt” (slang word for marijuana cigarette) when a guy, later identified as Tisby, walked toward him and said something and then went behind his truck and threw something through his back window.

According to the report, Sorto did not say what was thrown but did say his truck window was broken so he confronted Tisby about paying for the damage. During the interaction, Sorta said he thought Tisby was reaching for a weapon, so he shot at him but didn’t think he hit him.

The report states an autopsy showed that Tisby suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right buttocks that exited through his left side stomach area. Police did not find a gun on Tisby.