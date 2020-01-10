Man charged with murder after cramming girlfriend’s baby in backpack left in car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stuffing a 10-month-old girl in a backpack before leaving her in a car for hours has been charged with capital murder. According to USA Today, Trevor Marquis Rowe, 27, was arrested in connection with the death of Marion Jester-Montoya.

The child was his girlfriend’s daughter. Rowe is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center, where his bond is set at $2 million.

According to USA Today, Rowe called police Tuesday, claiming the infant was not breathing. He told police he was pulling his Dodge Charger over to start CPR on little Marion.

First responders arrived and took the baby to a hospital, and that is where she was pronounced dead by medical staff.

According to USA, Rowe picked the child up and took her to his job site in Lubbock while the child’s mother was home getting some rest. The arrest warrant states he then “crammed” the child into a black backpack and placed her into the front passenger floorboard of his car.

He said he started to work and came back later to check on the child he went back to work until about 1 p.m. During his lunchtime, he unzipped the backpack and saw the child lightly crying but breathing.

According to USA Today, the arrest report said Rowe drove to a fast-food restaurant, two stores, and returned to work, putting the backpack in the trunk of his car via a backseat pass-through. When he came back to the car shortly before 5 p.m. to check on the child, he discovered she had turned white and was not breathing.

It was also discovered that the child had not eaten anything since 8 p.m. the night before. Police in Lubbock, Texas are still investigating.