Man caught on camera abusing puppy in elevator faces charges

MIAMI (CNN) — Video of a pup pummeled in an elevator is causing outrage. The young dog was slammed and slapped several times.

It was a rough six minute ride for a 6-month-old Siberian husky named Ajax.

“It’s atrocious,” said Kathy Bieniek, Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation. “It’s just not acceptable. That is my opinion and I will stick to that.”

The video captured Jan. 30 when a man and a dog entered the elevator and it appears the young pup has an accident. The video shows the man throw the dog against the wall and hit it several times.

“it is unacceptable,” Bieneik said. “It’s just pure aggression.”

A neighbor who saw the video called police and 21-year-old Karim Ellaisy was arrested and charged with animal cruelty,

Richard Cooper is his attorney and says his client has never been in trouble with the law until now.

“While he’s being skewered in the court of public opinion, I believe in court he will be fully vindicated,” Cooper said.

According to the police report, the dog belongs to his roommate and the dog was returned to their home.

“The animal is healthy, he’s safe, there’s been no issues since and there won’t be any issues later,” Cooper said.

Animal rights activists vow to show up at his court appearances.

natsot/activist

“If we don’t fight for them, who’s going to do it?” Bieniek said.