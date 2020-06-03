Man arrested for graffiti equipment outside of Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a report 8 News Now detailing the arrest of 28-year-old, Christian Villaverde near Downtown Summerlin on Sunday.

According to the report, Villaverde was standing with three other men outside a silver GMC SUV with Texas plates and were reportedly “acting violent towards people passing or driving by in the area” of La Madre St. and Spruce Goose not far from the Summerlin outdoor mall.

A Metro officer patrolling the area of pulled up to them, another car approached the officer’s patrol car and the people inside it told him “they just attacked my car” and pointed to Villaverde and other male subjects with him.

Police say Villaverde was was not cooperating when asked if he had anything dangerous in his bag, he responded that he only had 2 cans of spray paint and that he was there to peacefully protest.

Officers also questioned another man identified in the report as Ellis who was with Villaverde and also said he was in the area to “peaceful protest” did allow officers to search his bag. Officers found a fixed blade “punch” knife hidden behind a shirt in the bag. Police also found fireworks that included firecrackers and larger M-80 style fireworks, as well as a baton, hand cuffs and multiple other illegal knives both fixed blade and folding. He too was arrested for Carrying a Concealed Dirk/Dagger.

Christian Villaverde was arrested for Carrying a Graffiti Implement at a Certain Location with Intent and he and Ellis were booked at CCDC.