Man arrested for firing shots at Lowes in Bullhead City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bullhead City Police arrested the man allegedly responsible for the shooting at the Lowes. Devin Gene Monreal, 23, was arrested on a temporary felony warrant for attempted homicide.

According to officers, on Monday, Aug. 19 at approximately 4:40 p.m., Monreal was sitting in the Lowes parking lot when four men in a white Dodge Dakota truck pulled up next to him, and they all begin to argue.

The four men got out of their vehicle and confronted Monreal by hitting his windshield. Police said witnesses told them that is when Monreal pulled out a handgun and started firing rounds at the men. Monreal continued to fire shots at the men as they tried to run to safety, police said.

Authorities said as he drove in circles around the parking lot, police said. No one was struck by any bullets. However, one of the victim’s brothers was at Lowe’s in another vehicle and intentionally collided head-on with Monreal’s vehicle to stop the shooting, according to Bullhead City Police.

Monreal then got into the four victims Dodge Dakota truck and fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Police located Monreal later in the night at an apartment in the 2600 block of Calle de Mercado in Bullhead City, Arizona. At approximately 1 a.m. on Aug. 20, the Bullhead City SWAT team was deployed after Monreal refused to exit the residence.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman, AZ. The stolen truck was located near Monreal’s residence.