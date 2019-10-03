Man arrested after video showing him sucker-punching 71-year-old woman goes viral

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man caught on camera sucker-punching a 71-year-old grandmother was just arrested in New York City. Jaquan Rasheed Whittle, 23, was arrested one day after police released footage of the unprovoked assault.

Please help us identify the male in the video below. Any with information please contact the 71 Detectives 718-735-0501 pic.twitter.com/wi7cldhJfp — NYPD 71st Precinct (@NYPD71Pct) October 1, 2019

Police said they started getting numerous tips to identify the suspect after the video went viral. Police said Whittle broke Joan Baptiste’s jaw when he walked up to her as she was walking down the street and punched her for no reason.

According to the statement posted to Twitter, Whittle was on probation and is now facing a felony assault charge, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 7 years. Whittle’s bail is set at $100,000. He will be back in court on Oct. 7.